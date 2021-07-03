Metro Vancouver hospital diverting pregnant patients due to "gap" in staff

A Metro Vancouver hospital is temporarily redirecting pregnant women going into labour to a different facility.

Due to a “temporary gap in pediatrician coverage,” patients requiring labour and delivery support are asked not to attend Peace Arch Hospital in White Rock between July 8 and 19.

Fraser Health is advising expectant mothers with pre-existing delivery plans at Peace Arch to instead visit Langley Memorial Hospital – roughly 20 kilometres away – to give birth.

Impacted patients will be contacted by their physicians or midwives directly, Fraser Health said. No other services at Peace Arch Hospital will be affected by the diversion.

Patients requiring urgent care should visit the emergency department closest to them, or call 911 if they believe they are having complications.

“Temporary diversions are part of our regular operating procedure and are used when there is a gap in service coverage,” Fraser Health said.

“They are intended to provide the best and safest care for patients at any time, using our extensive network of hospitals and health care services.”