Health Canada recalling brand of hand sanitizer over health risks

Health Canada is recalling a brand of hand sanitizer because it may pose health risks.

The recall for Luxe Health Hand Sanitizer Gel (Ethyl Alcohol 74%) was issued on July 2. The sanitizer contains elevated levels of benzene, an undeclared impurity.

The recall was triggered because the sanitizer doesn’t “meet Health Canada’s requirements,” the department said.

The product was made by Luxe Decor Sales Ltd., and has an expiry date of May 2022.

Consumers should stop using Luxe Health Hand Sanitizer Gel, and to return any bottles to a pharmacy for proper disposal.

Health Canada advises anyone who has used the gel and has concerns to consult a health care professional.