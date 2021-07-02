Beachside immunization clinics are coming to the Lower Mainland

If you haven’t had the time to get the COVID-19 vaccine yet, or you’ve just chosen to spend your free time enjoying the hot weather at the beach instead, you’re in luck.

The COVID-19 vaccine will come to you beachside. That’s right, immunization clinics are coming to two beaches in the Lower Mainland.

The two locations that are going to be involved so far are Crescent Beach in South Surrey, and Cultus Lake in the Fraser Valley.

The vaccines will be available for anyone 12 years of age or older. A release from Fraser Health suggests they’re targeting these two spots due to their popularity in the summer months, particularly for younger people and families who haven’t had the opportunity to get immunized.

The clinics are scheduled for two days, with the possibility of more to come in the future.

The Crescent Beach clinic will take place on Tuesday, July 6, at 12160 Beecher Street, between 10 am and 4 pm.

The clinic at Cultus Lake will be on Friday, July 9, at Cultus’ Main Beach, also between 10 am and 4 pm.

You can find more info through Fraser Health.