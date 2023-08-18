Patrick Roy admits to meeting with multiple teams about potential NHL job

Patrick Roy might be returning to the NHL.

On a recent episode of Les amateurs de sports on 98.5 FM, the former All-Star goalie revealed that he recently met with more than one NHL team regarding a potential front office position.

“I’ve had calls, and I’ve had interviews with certain teams,” Roy said in French. “Everything has gone well.”

In June, the 57-year-old resigned as general manager and head coach of the Quebec Remparts less than two weeks after the team won the Memorial Cup.

As a guest at a golf tournament organized by former Montreal Canadiens player and general manager Serge Savard this week, Roy mentioned that he’s open to a new position.

Rumours linking him to the Ottawa Senators have also been circulating, but Roy admitted that he doesn’t necessarily see them coming to fruition.

“If the phone rings, I’ll definitely listen,” he said. “But right now, they have people in place who are doing an excellent job.”

Roy, who won four Stanley Cups as a member of the Habs and Colorado Avalanche, retired from the game in 2003 and began coaching the Remparts shortly afterward.

After finding success behind the bench in junior, Roy made his NHL coaching debut in 2013 with Colorado, where he remained until stepping down in 2016.

He returned to the Remparts for the 2018-2019 season, this time as both coach and general manager.

“In life, you must be able to leave at the right time,” Roy said shortly after winning the 2023 Memorial Cup. “Today, I can leave my positions and say, ‘Mission accomplished.'”

When asked whether he’s eager to once again make the jump to the NHL, Roy said he’s “having a good time” doing what he’s doing.

“If the phone rings, it rings. If it doesn’t, I’ll continue doing what I’m doing.”