Canadiens hire former Oilers playoff hero Fernando Pisani: report

The Montreal Canadiens have reportedly hired former Edmonton Oilers player Fernando Pisani.

In an email shared with TVA Sports, the Habs confirmed the addition of the Edmonton native to their amateur scouting team on Friday.

His name and photo have also appeared in the scouting department on the team’s official hockey operations page.

As a member of the Oilers, Pisani reached playoff hero status in 2006 when he scored a whopping 18 points, including 14 goals, in 24 games to help Edmonton reach the Stanley Cup Final against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Drafted by Edmonton in 1996, Pisani retired from the NHL during the 2010-2011 season with 462 games and 169 points under his belt.

In recent years, the 46-year-old has worked in various roles with the Edmonton Oil Kings in the WHL, the St. Albert Raiders in the AAA (under 15) and the University of Alberta.