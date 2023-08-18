Carey and Angela Price mourn the death of her father

The family of Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price lost a key member of their circle on Wednesday.

Price’s wife, Angela, announced on Thursday night that her father had recently passed away. The news was shared via a photo of Angela and her father from her wedding back in 2013.

The lifestyle blogger posted the following caption:

“Yesterday we lost my dad. Words cannot express the immense love and gratitude I have for this amazing man. He provided me with the most wonderful childhood filled with love, laughter, and cherished memories. As I navigate this new chapter without him, I hold onto the lessons he taught me and the legacy he leaves behind. Forever grateful for the time we shared and the impact he made on my life. Rest in peace, Dad. You will be deeply missed, but your love will forever live on in my heart.”

Since then, messages of love and support for the Washington native have been pouring in through the comments section.

“We’re deeply sorry for your loss, Angela,” the Canadiens organization wrote.

“My most sincere condolences,” Carey’s former teammate Georges Laraque added.

“I’m so sorry for your loss,” Brendan Gallagher’s fiancée, Emma Fortin, wrote. “Sending all the love and strength to you and your family!!”

While the Price family called Montreal home for over a decade, Carey, Angela, and their three children recently moved to Kelowna, BC.

“It was always the plan to get back to BC. All our family’s over there as much as we have really loved our time in Montreal, that was always the plan,” she explained in a June interview. “If Carey is done playing, we want to make the move sooner than later because the kids are getting older.”

Angela also said that she foresees frequent trips back to the city and that her husband will continue training and rehab for a knee injury that’s kept him out of NHL action for the better part of the past two seasons.