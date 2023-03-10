Man in serious condition after falling three storeys as police tried to arrest him

There was quite a scene outside of a Hastings Street hotel on Thursday afternoon, and one man is in serious condition.

Vancouver Police went to a single-room occupancy hotel in the city’s Downtown Eastside to make an arrest. The suspect reportedly fell three storeys from a window, prompting a serious investigation.

The Independent Investigations Office of BC (IIO), which conducts investigations into any incident of death or serious harm where a police officer was involved, is looking into the incident.

A rep from the IIO told Daily Hive that Vancouver Police notified them at 1:30 pm on Thursday, March 9, about an incident at 403 East Hastings Street.

“According to VPD, officers were in the building to make an arrest when the person they were seeking fell from the third floor to the street below. The person sustained serious injuries and was transported to hospital,” said IIO.

IIO is expected to share a press release soon with more details on the investigation.

Constable Tania Visintin with the Vancouver Police Department told Daily Hive that officers were at the SRO for a man wanted on a warrant.

“He was then seen by officers outside the building fall off a balcony. The man is currently in serious condition in hospital,” said Visintin.

In a release by VPD, the department said officers were called by staff at an SRO near Hastings and Dunlevy just before 12:30 p.m., asking for police assistance to remove a man from the building.

According to VPD, the 25-year-old man had a BC-wide warrant. Officers tried to speak to the man in the hallway of the building when witnesses saw him fall from his balcony.

The Independent Investigations Office is now the lead agency investigating the incident.