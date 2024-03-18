Construction is now underway on a new affordable rental housing building in Richmond for people struggling with mental health.

Pathways Clubhouse building by the Pathways Clubhouse Society of Richmond is being constructed near the south end of the No. 2 Road Bridge just west of Richmond Olympic Oval.

This City-owned vacant site at 5491 No. 2 Road is strategically adjacent to a childcare facility operated by the Developmental Disabilities Association.

Planned since before the pandemic, this will be a six-storey building with 80 affordable rental homes for people with mental health challenges who are capable of independent living. The unit size mix is 24 studios, 36 one-bedroom units, 15 two-bedroom units, and five three-bedroom units.

The homes will be set at rents for low and middle incomes, including 16 units at shelter rates for people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, 40 units for rent geared to income, and 24 homes at affordable market rents tied to the area’s average market rents.

Through BC Housing, the provincial government has provided $9 million in funding for the projects. The City of Richmond is also providing $2.2 million through development costs and other charges, as well as the value of the property, which has been designed and zoned by the municipal government for affordable housing uses since 2006.

Pathways Clubhouse building is expected to reach completion by late 2025.

“Our Homes for People action plan is delivering more affordable housing options for families and individuals, so they have a safe and secure place to live. The Pathways Clubhouse building is a perfect example of this work in action — these units will be a welcome addition to this growing community, supporting more families and providing options for everyone,” said Ravi Kahlon, BC’s minister of housing, in a statement.

Dave MacDonald, executive director of Pathways Clubhouse, added, “For 40 years, Pathways Clubhouse has provided support to those living with mental illness to have access to community, hope and a future that’s rich with purpose and respect. This new housing project will result in having a safe place to belong, being supported, accepted and embraced as full and worthy citizens of the community — because they are.”