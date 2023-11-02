Richmond’s very first temporary modular housing building could remain in place at its existing location until 2027.

Currently, the three-storey structure at 6999 Alderbridge Way — located near the southwest corner of the intersection of Elmbridge Way and Alderbridge Way in Richmond City Centre, next to the ICBC Claim Centre — was built in Spring 2019.

The building contains 40 single-occupancy units of supportive housing operated by RainCity Housing and Support Society.

The original lease term on the City-owned property is five years through the end of December 2023, but BC Housing is now looking for a lease extension of about 3.5 years until the end of December 2027.

City Council will decide on whether the lease should be extended in a public meeting early next week. City staff have recommended an extension of the lease.

The driving rationale for the lease extension is to provide existing residents with a place to live until the opening of a new permanent supportive housing building with 60 units at another location, which is currently in the proposal stages and targeted for occupancy readiness by December 2027.

If City Council decides to end the lease as scheduled, the existing building will close by June 2024.

“Without supportive housing, some of Richmond’s most vulnerable individuals would not have access to a safe, secure, and affordable home and would remain homeless thereby impacting their own well-being and often the community with costly services being required to respond to street homelessness,” reads a City staff report.

When City Council approved the Alderbridge supportive housing building in Spring 2018, the public consultation and decision process was highly controversial, with significant local resident opposition against the project.

Over the years of operations, nearby residents and businesses have linked supportive housing to the increase in crime and public disorder in the area. The supportive housing is located within a relatively new neighbourhood of condominium buildings and a cluster of major hotels.

This year to date, the provincial government has released several independent reports analyzing the issues and potential solutions for highly problematic supportive housing sites in Metro Vancouver, including facilities in Maple Ridge.

In late Summer 2022, Richmond’s second temporary modular housing building with 40 units opened at the City-owned property of 2520-2640 Smith Street, which is located adjacent to SkyTrain Bridgeport Station. This building will remain in place for up to three years, based on the lease terms.