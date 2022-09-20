Temporary supportive housing opens next to Bridgeport SkyTrain in Richmond

Tenants are now moving into the newly completed temporary supportive housing building located just south of SkyTrain Bridgeport Station in North Richmond.

BC Housing has completed “Aster Place” at 2520 Smith Street, which is a three-storey modular building with 40 units.

The opening of the new building will result in the closure of Richmond’s pandemic-time temporary Emergency Response Centre, which currently provides shelter for about 30 individuals experiencing homelessness. They will be relocated to the new temporary building.

Like other temporary modular housing buildings in Metro Vancouver, each unit is self-contained with a kitchenette and private washroom. The building also has a commercial kitchen, laundry facilities, and storage areas.

The modular structure sits on City-owned land, which was offered to BC Housing for the project for a term of up to three years. The municipal government also waived $250,000 in development-related fees.

The provincial government provided BC Housing with $9.5 million to build the structure, along with annual operating funding of $1.24 million. Community Builders Group is the non-profit housing operator for the building.

“Aster Place is another important component of the city’s homelessness strategy and an example of how partnerships can result in housing for those residents experiencing or at risk of homelessness,” said Richmond mayor Malcolm Brodie in a statement.

“The City of Richmond remains committed to being a leader that works with our community organizations and partners to provide options for those who have no home.”

An estimated 85 people in Richmond are homeless, based on the 2020 homeless count in the municipality. This is a 21% increase since 2017.

“Aster Place” is Richmond’s second temporary modular supportive housing project in recent years, following the 2019 opening of a similar 40-unit complex at 6999 Alderbridge Way, located northwest of CF Richmond Centre.