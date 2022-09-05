Rising Canadian battle rapper stabbed to death in Nova Scotia

A popular Canadian battle rapper who impressed celebrities including Drake was stabbed to death in Halifax this weekend.

Patrick Wayne Stay, 36, has been identified by Halifax police as the victim of a stabbing just after midnight on September 4.

@HfxRegPolice are investigating a homicide that occurred this morning in the 1600 block of Lower Water Street in Halifax and are releasing the victim’s name. Investigators are asking anyone with information or video from the area to call police. https://t.co/geCrYSQ91I pic.twitter.com/LqG4ihXgw6 — Halifax_Police (@HfxRegPolice) September 4, 2022

Stay had just released a new track on Friday called “The Game DISS,” which has now amassed more than 200,000 views.

Fellow Canadian rapper Drake paid his respects on Instagram Sunday, sharing a story in memory of Stay.

“One of my fave rappers ever,” Drake wrote, alongside a photo of Stay.

Eminem also tweeted his sorrow over Stay’s killing.

“Hip-hop lost one of the best battlers of all time. RIP Pat Stay. Kings never die,” Eminem said.

hiphop lost one of the best battlers of all time … RIP @patstay .. KINGS NEVER DIE‼️ — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) September 5, 2022

Stay leaves behind a five-year-old son, https://writer.dailyhive.com/wp-admin/edit.php?post_type=charity_bannerand he shared his love for the child often on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pat Stay (@patstay_902)

“Stay was a very honourable man who was on his way to a bright future. Our heart hurts for his family and friends at this time,” a GoFundMe in his memory reads.

It’s raised more than $100,000 to help Stay’s family.

Anyone with information on the stabbing that killed the rapper is asked to contact homicide investigators with Halifax Police at 902-490-5020.