"He gets fiery": Canucks players react to J.T. Miller's big game in Nashville

The Vancouver Canucks pulled out a Game 3 victory against the Nashville Predators by the narrowest of margins. The team only managed 12 shots but won 2-1 due to mammoth efforts from a few key players.

At the top of that list is forward J.T. Miller. The 31-year-old forward was stellar and finished with a goal and an assist, both on the power play.

“I can’t say enough great things about him. He’s one of our emotional leaders, he’s one of our elite players that we have, and we’re fortunate to have a lot of them, and he’s a guy that everyone looks to to lead this team,” said veteran Ian Cole about the American-born forward after the game.

Miller got the scoring started with one of his patented shots from the top of the left circle.

J.T. Miller welcoming everyone to the snipe show. 🎯 pic.twitter.com/IJ7EQvvJBy — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 27, 2024

“That’s a typical Millsy goal. That pumped up the team,” said head coach Rick Tocchet about the play after the game.

He later connected with Brock Boeser to double the team’s lead near the midway point of the game. The pass was perfectly placed, leading to an easy tap-in goal.

Brock Boeser scoring goals? Likely thing for him to do. 🚨 pic.twitter.com/D1SLXkcZhw — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 27, 2024

“They’re some of the best players in the league for a reason and that’s just what they do,” said goalie Casey DeSmith postgame about the two forwards.

A second look at the goal reveals that Miller completely fooled the defence with his eyes. He managed to deliver a perfect feed without looking at his target.

Miller with the sick no-look pass pic.twitter.com/SnTsjxTJOU — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) April 27, 2024

With two points, the 6-foot-1 forward was the major reason the new-look power play broke its slump at such a crucial time.

Miller accounted for six of the team’s 12 total shots in all-situations by himself, shouldering a huge offensive burden.

“I didn’t think we got a shot there for a while then he just grabbed the puck, went through the neutral zone and then just ripped one,” explained Tocchet after the game. “I think that helped our team with a little bit of confidence too.”

“I think we weren’t looking for offence we were just in the defend mode and I think when Millsy went out there and did it it was almost like ‘hey, let’s start playing some offence,’ so that’s what he does with our team sometimes.”

During past years, Miller’s passion and his emotional leadership style sometimes rubbed people the wrong way. This year, he’s been the perfect leader for a successful yet relatively inexperienced group.

“He gets fiery, he is not afraid to say what’s on his mind but everyone knows it comes from a place of wanting to win and pushing everyone, including himself, to be the very best he can be,” continued Cole about his teammate. “I think a lot of people respect that, whether you may get your feathers ruffled in the process, everyone respects what he brings and how he does it.”

“The game he plays is second to none so I can’t say enough great things about him.”

Miller was so good tonight, and has been throughout this season, that he was drawing comparisons to NHL royalty from his teammates.

“Listen, everyone’s different in their own right, everyone brings something different. In terms of hyper-competitiveness and emotion, the only other guy that I would draw a parallel to is like a Nate MacKinnon,” said Cole when asked if he could compare Miller to a former teammate.

Miller didn’t only set new career highs in goals and points this season, he also produced some of the best defensive results of his career. He now has three points through the first three postseason games and is a huge reason why the Canucks have a 2-1 series lead.

Game 4 of the series takes place on Sunday afternoon and the Canucks will need another big performance from Miller to take a commanding 3-1 lead.