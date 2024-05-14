Parking reservation system returns to popular Metro Vancouver lake 

Once again, BC Hydro is bringing back the free parking reservation system at one of Metro Vancouver’s most popular lakes.

Remember not to pull up to Bunzen Lake with all your picnic goodies if you haven’t made a parking reservation — cause it could really throw a wrench into your plans.

“Buntzen Lake remains our busiest public use area and has experienced a large increase in the number of visitors over the last several years, resulting in traffic congestion,” says Chris O’Riley, president and CEO of BC Hydro. “Public safety and maintaining access for emergency responders remains a top priority at Buntzen Lake. The free reservation system helps ensure more people can visit the park, and emergency responders and their vehicles always have access to the site.”

This is the third year BC Hydro has used the online tool, which aims to reduce traffic congestion in Anmore.

The free parking reservation system has been touted as a “success” by BC Hydro and politicians alike, but some locals in the area previously told Daily Hive that it impacted their access to the area, and that there were often empty spots when no passes were available.

In a news release from the first year the parking program was in place, BC Hydro admitted that approximately one-third of all reservations last summer were no-shows.

How to make a reservation

Starting Wednesday, May 15, drivers will be expected to visit bchydro.com/buntzen or use the Yodel app to make a vehicle reservation as of 7 am the day before their visit.

Drivers can book a half-day pass (for the morning or afternoon) or an all-day pass.

Reservations must be made before arriving at Buntzen Lake, and the passes will be required to access the parking lot between May 16 and September 2

These non-transferable bookings are linked to vehicle license plates and cell phone numbers.

“Visitors will need user accounts for the reservation system, which will be validated through a QR code on each parking pass,” BC Hydro explains. “To simplify access this year, drivers can present a snapshot or printout of their QR code to be scanned at the Buntzen Lake gate. Visitors who cannot make their reservations are asked to cancel, so others can reserve that spot.”

Vehicles that haven’t left the parking lot before their pass expires may be towed.

BC Hydro added that it expects more than 200,000 visitors once again this summer.

Of course, park visitors entering the park by foot, bike, or public transit are not required to make reservations and don’t need a pass.

Visit bchydro.com/buntzen for more information.

With files from Megan Devlin and Amanda Wawryk