The Pattullo Bridge is closing overnight twice this week

A major Metro Vancouver bridge is closing overnight for two nights this week as part of continuing work on a replacement project.

The Pattullo Bridge will close northbound to traffic travelling into New Westminster on May 17 and 18. The closures will begin at 9 pm and end at 5 am the next day.

Pedestrians, cyclists, and first responders will still be able to use the bridge.

“Crews will be lifting steel girders between foundations near the existing bridge in Surrey,” TransLink said in a news release.

The northbound N19 NightBus into New Westminster will reroute over the Alex Fraser and Queensborough bridges, but the southbound N19 into Surrey won’t be affected. Because of the closure, northbound N19 riders should budget an extra 30 minutes of travel time.

Drivers are asked to use the Port Mann or Alex Fraser bridges instead.

The Pattullo Bridge was built in 1937, and the new one is on track to be completed later this year. The replacement project cost approximately $1.4 billion.

With files from Daily Hive’s Kenneth Chan