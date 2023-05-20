A popular park providing access to a divine lake won’t be accessible this summer, according to a notice from the Resort Municipality of Whistler.

Rainbow Park, one of the most popular destinations in Whistler on the shores of Alta Lake, will be closed for construction starting on June 5, 2023, and won’t reopen until June next year.

The park will be closed to support phase 2 of the Rainbow Park Rejuvenation project. The project will improve the lakeside habitat while creating an even more fun place to “play, hang out and enjoy the best mountain experience,” said Whistler.

We’re almost there! Phase 2 of the Rainbow Park Rejuvenation project will begin June 5.

Details: https://t.co/yjMTewfP2A

We can’t wait to welcome you back to Rainbow Park in 2024!

Photo credit: Tourism Whistler/Mike Crane pic.twitter.com/nA4jyeuMUN — RMOW (@RMWhistler) May 19, 2023

During construction, access to the park will be limited and the main beach, lawn, parking lots, and the Valley Trail section that goes through the park will be closed to the public. Pedestrian access between the lake and Alta Lake Road will be maintained via a temporary access route, but it will also be subject to short closures during construction if required.

The upgrades are desperately needed. Whistler said its destination parks, including Lost Lake, Rainbow, Lakeside, and Alpha Lake parks were visited 77% more in 2021 than in 2019. “These numbers show how important it is that our parks are well cared for and ready to meet the future,” said Whistler.

In the future, the park will have a larger beach area with log and rock seating, more trees providing shade on the lawn, a dock with a hammock, and more.