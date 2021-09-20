Time to pull your Lederhosen and Dirndl out of the closet! Oktoberfest season is upon us and there is a celebration happening at Parallel 49 Brewing Company that you don’t want to miss.

The popular East Vancouver brewery and tasting room has transformed their 120-seat beer garden into a lively Oktoberfest biergarten until October 3, with tasty German treats, live entertainment, and more.

Bring your appetite because Parallel 49 has added specialty menu items for the occasion. These delicious items include pretzel with mustard, Currywurst Loaded Fry, Schnitzel Sando loaded with lemon caper slaw, pickles, Dijon mayo (vegan option available), and a Bratwurst Roll packed with sauerkraut, bacon and apple jam on the pretzel roll. And of course, we can’t forget the Pumpkin Spice cookies.

Parallel 49’s Oktoberfest biergarten is a feast for all of the senses. Catch the live polka band playing twice daily during the week and three times daily throughout the weekend.

And to top it all off, Parallel 49 is giving away a $50 gift card to the best dressing patron at 8 pm every single day! To be eligible to win, you must be present at the time of the giveaway.

This event is not ticketed and entry is first come, first served. All ages are welcome in the biergarten.

Parallel 49 Brewing Company

Address: 1950 Triumph Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-558-2739

