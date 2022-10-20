Vancouver is lucky to have a rich and diverse food culture – one that we’re constantly discovering.

A bakery that has recently made it onto our radar of special, one-of-a-kind spots is Bao Bakery.

This Chinese-Filipino bakery, located at 5115 Joyce Street, specializes in steamed buns, pastries, and other baked goods.

Bao Bakery has an impressively huge range of offerings, both sweet and savoury, with everything from dim sum, steamed buns, baked buns, frozen buns for at-home, to a few drink options, too.

Standout menu items include Bola Bola steam buns (with chicken and pork), ube steamed buns, pineapple baked buns, curry beef baked buns, and spicy pork sui mai dumplings, just to name a few.

A lot of the buns that you’ll find ready to eat in the shop are also sold frozen in quantities of six, meaning you can bring the goodness home, ready to be baked (or steamed) fresh.

Pastries on offer include sesame balls, red bean donuts, and several mochi flavours – plus a seasonal Halo Halo dessert, only available during the summer months.

This spot also has rotating specials, like its Panko curry beef bun, inspired by Japanese curry.

The merging of both Chinese and Filipino bao and pastry practices here is what makes this place really stand out – traditional Filipino flavours, like ube, are deliciously comfortable alongside Chinese-inspired treats like sesame balls filled with sweet red bean.

Bao Bakery also has a few drinks to help wash down all your baked goods, like chai lattes and matcha.

This spot is a certified neighbourhood gem in this city, and even if you can’t get there in person, you can order Bao Bakery’s goods on both Uber Eats and Skip the Dishes.

Address: 5115 Joyce Street, Vancouver

Phone: 778-379-8792

Instagram