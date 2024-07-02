Pair behind shoplifting scheme in BC will be deported, RCMP say

A pair that was arrested for “a complex shoplifting scheme” in BC will “both be deported,” RCMP said.

According to Mounties, 51-year-old Nicoleta Rusu and 39-year-old Emil Marian Stan of Ontario were arrested and charged in connection to multiple high-value retail thefts that took place around the Lower Mainland.

RCMP said the scheme lasted six months, during which time the man and woman used “sophisticated techniques” to conceal items and remove them from the stores without being seen.

“Some of these methods involved the use of devices to block security alarm systems. The items stolen included high-end fragrances and athletic clothing, with an approximate total value of $53,000,” RCMP said.

After the Surrey RCMP Community Response Unit linked the thefts in Surrey to similar thefts in Abbotsford and Langley, BC, officers identified a man and woman and arrested them in February.

Rusu and Marian Stan pleaded guilty and RCMP said they’d been sentenced for their involvement in theft and possession of stolen items.

Stan was convicted of:

seven counts of theft under $5,000;

two counts of theft over $5,000;

and one count of possession of stolen property over $5,000.

Rusu was convicted of:

two counts of theft under $5,000;

two counts of theft over $5,000;

and one count of possession of stolen property over $5,000.

They will be deported after serving their time in prison.

“Stan and Rusu have been held to account for their criminal actions, with the loss of their freedom and the opportunity to reside in Canada,” Sgt Nigel Pronger said. “Their fate serves as a warning to those who wish to profit through crime.”