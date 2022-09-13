And the fire foodie deals just keep on coming! Popular West Coast poke chain Pacific Poke has revealed it’s offering a buy-one-get-one-free promo in honour of International Poke Day.

On September 28, folks can head into one of six different locations in the Lower Mainland to enjoy this steal of a deal.

While this offer is also available at the Kelowna location, the participating spots in the Lower Mainland include:

Main Street – 625 Main Street Vancouver

Kitsilano – 2151 W 4th Ave, Vancouver

Commercial Drive – 1268 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

West Broadway – 730 W Broadway Vancouver

Lougheed – 4461 Lougheed Highway, Burnaby

Surrey – 10299 University Drive, Surrey

This promo is valid in-store for one day only. During the 28th, Pacific Poke will also be collecting donations for The Ocean Cleanup.

