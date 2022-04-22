Another beloved East Vancouver coffee shop has decided to end operations this week.

The Drive Coffee Bar, the brick-and-mortar outpost for roasters Commercial Drive Coffee, has quietly closed its doors.

The coffee shop, located at 1670 Commercial Drive, has been sold to another group that has other businesses on the Drive, Dished is told.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Commercial Drive Coffee (@thedrivecoffee)

That group has plans to reopen the space under a different name, but no word yet on what we can expect in the new space.

The spot had long been a local favourite for a reliably good cup of coffee.

Commercial Drive Coffee still has an integral place in the city’s coffee scene, though. The local brand’s beans can be found sold wholesale through La Grotta Wholesale, and at other shops throughout the city.