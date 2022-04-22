FoodCoffee & TeaRestaurant Closings

The Drive Coffee Bar has quietly closed its doors

Daryn Wright
Daryn Wright
|
Apr 22 2022, 11:33 pm
The Drive Coffee Bar has quietly closed its doors
@thedrivecoffee/Instagram
FEATURED ON THE DISHED GUIDE
Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Bridges

Seafood, Cocktails

Bridges
Tap & Barrel Shipyards

Burgers, Pubs and Breweries

Tap & Barrel Shipyards
Deep Cove Brewing

Pubs and Breweries, Alcohol

Deep Cove Brewing
Chef Hung Taiwanese Beef Noodle UBC

Asian, Bubble Tea

Chef Hung Taiwanese Beef Noodle UBC
Bad Apple Vegan Restaurant & Bar

Burgers, Alcohol

Bad Apple Vegan Restaurant & Bar
Boca'o Spain in a bite

Tapas

Boca'o Spain in a bite

Another beloved East Vancouver coffee shop has decided to end operations this week.

The Drive Coffee Bar, the brick-and-mortar outpost for roasters Commercial Drive Coffee, has quietly closed its doors.

The coffee shop, located at 1670 Commercial Drive, has been sold to another group that has other businesses on the Drive, Dished is told.

That group has plans to reopen the space under a different name, but no word yet on what we can expect in the new space.

The spot had long been a local favourite for a reliably good cup of coffee.

Commercial Drive Coffee still has an integral place in the city’s coffee scene, though. The local brand’s beans can be found sold wholesale through La Grotta Wholesale, and at other shops throughout the city.

FILL UP ON THE LATEST FOOD NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Daryn WrightDaryn Wright
+ Dished
+ Coffee & Tea
+ Restaurant Closings
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT