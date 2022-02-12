Wrong number: Bomb threat mistakenly made to Ottawa, Ohio

A young American man who wanted to join Canada’s anti-vaccine protests tried to call in a fake bomb threat to keep Ottawa police from reaching demonstrations on February 7.

But his plan had one fatal flaw: he rang the wrong Ottawa.

Instead, he reached Putnam County Sheriff’s Office in a village in Ohio by the same name — both times he dialled.

The second time, he falsely claimed he had been shot, according to Captain Brad Brubaker.

It wasn’t until then that he realized he was speaking to another American.

This has happened to the police in Putnam County several times before.

In a Facebook post on February 8, the Sheriff’s office said they received several calls from Canadians who had mistaken them for the city in Ontario.

“Our office wants to ensure your messages and concerns are heard by the correct agency,” the post says.

After realizing his mistake, the caller admitted he was lying about the bomb and being wounded.

The Sheriff’s Office said it’s likely he had haphazardly typed “Ottawa Police Department” into his search bar and clicked on the first result that came up.

The county prosecutor is considering charges against him.

The calls were made as hundreds of truckers participate in “Freedom Convoys” across the country, with high concentrations in Ottawa. Many are protesting vaccine and mask mandates.