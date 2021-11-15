NewsWeather

Ottawa offers financial assistance to BC after flooding, extreme weather

Nov 15 2021
As parts of British Columbia deal with extreme weather and flooding, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has taken to Twitter to offer financial help to those impacted.

His tweet came after Canada’s public safety minister, Bill Blair, said the federal government was closely monitoring the situation in Southern BC.

We have been in touch with our provincial counterparts, and stand ready to support British Columbians, if needed,” says Blair.

On Monday, the entire city of Merritt, BC, was forced to evacuate because of extreme flooding.

A state of emergency has also been declared in Abbotsford, BC. It will remain in place for at least a week.

