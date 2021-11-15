Ottawa offers financial assistance to BC after flooding, extreme weather

As parts of British Columbia deal with extreme weather and flooding, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has taken to Twitter to offer financial help to those impacted.

To the people of Merritt, and to all British Columbians affected by the flooding: please stay safe. And as Minister Blair said, we’re ready to provide whatever assistance is needed as you deal with and recover from the flooding and this extreme weather. We’re here for you. https://t.co/FqyCeSAVwD — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) November 15, 2021

His tweet came after Canada’s public safety minister, Bill Blair, said the federal government was closely monitoring the situation in Southern BC.

We will always be there for Canadians in need, and are closely monitoring the situation in Southern BC. We have been in touch with our provincial counterparts, and stand ready to support British Columbians, if needed. — Bill Blair (@BillBlair) November 15, 2021

“We have been in touch with our provincial counterparts, and stand ready to support British Columbians, if needed,” says Blair.

On Monday, the entire city of Merritt, BC, was forced to evacuate because of extreme flooding.

Views from the doorbell cam after evacuating – safe at a friends on high ground. #MerrittBC #BCFlood #bcstorm pic.twitter.com/93KJl3zcUj — Jared Thomas (@BCHLJThomas) November 15, 2021

A state of emergency has also been declared in Abbotsford, BC. It will remain in place for at least a week.