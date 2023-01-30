Our early predictions for all 23 winners at this year's Oscars

The nominees are officially out, and although the Academy Awards telecast can be hard to predict (the slap, incorrectly calling out La La Land, etc.), some of the night’s winners are not.

2022 was a great year for movies and the Oscars are always a way to celebrate the year’s best. Are they perfect? Definitely not. Remember when Crash beat Brokeback Mountain? Remember when Top Gun Maverick didn’t get nominated for Best Cinematography even though there were multiple cameras filming high aerial stunts in and out of the cockpit of fighter jets? Oh right, that just happened.

Despite some snubs, it should still be an entertaining night. Jimmy Kimmel is back to host, Lady Gaga and Rihanna are both nominated for Best Song (please be performing), and a few billion-dollar blockbusters even managed to enter the Best Picture race (Top Gun Maverick, Avatar: The Way of Water).

If there was any justice in the world, Colin Farell would be up for the Best Year award (he was amazing in The Batman, The Banshees of Inisherin, Thirteen Lives, After Yang, AND The North Water), RRR would have found a nomination in the Best International Film category, and you know, more than zero women would have been nominated for Best Director.

Anyways, if you need help making choices for your Oscar pool this year then we’ve got you covered. The Academy Awards take place on Sunday, March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Here are our early predictions for all 23 winners in this year’s Oscar race.

Best Picture

Who will win? Everything Everywhere All At Once

Who could win? The Banshees of Inisherin

Who should win? Aftersun (not nominated, but still)

Best Director

Who will win? Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans)

Who could win? Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere All At Once)

Who should win? Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere All At Once)

Best Lead Actor

Who will win? Brendan Fraser (The Whale)

Who could win? Austin Butler (Elvis)

Who should win? Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Best Lead Actress

Who will win? Cate Blanchett (Tar)

Who could win? Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All At Once)

Who should win? Cate Blanchett (Tar)

Bets Supporting Actor

Who will win? Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All At Once)

Who could win? Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Who should win? Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All At Once)

Best Supporting Actress

Who will win? Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Who could win? Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Who should win? Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Best Adapted Screenplay

Who will win? Sarah Polley (Women Talking)

Who could win? Rain Johnson (Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery)

Who should win? Sarah Polley (Women Talking)

Best Original Screenplay

Who will win? Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Who could win? Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere All At Once)

Who should win? Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Best Cinematography

Who will win? Elvis (Mandy Walker)

Who could win? All Quiet on the Western Front (James Friend)

Who should win? All Quiet on the Western Front (James Friend)

Best Documentary Feature Film

Who will win? Fire of Love

Who could win? All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Who should win? All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Best Film Editing

Who will win? Everything Everywhere All at Once

Who could win? Elvis

Who should win? Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best International Feature Film

Who will win? All Quiet on the Western Front

Who could win? Argentina, 1985

Who should win? All Quiet on the Western Front

Best Original Song

Who will win? Naatu Naatu (RRR)

Who could win? Hold My Hand (Top Gun: Maverick)

Who should win? Hold My Hand (Top Gun: Maverick)

Best Animated Feature Film

Who will win? Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Who could win? Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Who should win? Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Best Production Design

Our Pick: Elvis

Best Visual Effects

Our Pick: Avatar: The Way of Water

Best Animated Short Film

Our Pick: The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse

Best Costume Design

Our Pick: Elvis

Best Live Action Short

Our Pick: An Irish Goodbye

Best Documentary Short Feature

Our pick: The Martha Mitchell Effect

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Our Pick: The Whale

Best Original Score

Our Pick: The Fabelmans

Best Sound

Our Pick: Elvis