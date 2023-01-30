Our early predictions for all 23 winners at this year's Oscars
The nominees are officially out, and although the Academy Awards telecast can be hard to predict (the slap, incorrectly calling out La La Land, etc.), some of the night’s winners are not.
2022 was a great year for movies and the Oscars are always a way to celebrate the year’s best. Are they perfect? Definitely not. Remember when Crash beat Brokeback Mountain? Remember when Top Gun Maverick didn’t get nominated for Best Cinematography even though there were multiple cameras filming high aerial stunts in and out of the cockpit of fighter jets? Oh right, that just happened.
Despite some snubs, it should still be an entertaining night. Jimmy Kimmel is back to host, Lady Gaga and Rihanna are both nominated for Best Song (please be performing), and a few billion-dollar blockbusters even managed to enter the Best Picture race (Top Gun Maverick, Avatar: The Way of Water).
If there was any justice in the world, Colin Farell would be up for the Best Year award (he was amazing in The Batman, The Banshees of Inisherin, Thirteen Lives, After Yang, AND The North Water), RRR would have found a nomination in the Best International Film category, and you know, more than zero women would have been nominated for Best Director.
Anyways, if you need help making choices for your Oscar pool this year then we’ve got you covered. The Academy Awards take place on Sunday, March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Here are our early predictions for all 23 winners in this year’s Oscar race.
Best Picture
Who will win? Everything Everywhere All At Once
Who could win? The Banshees of Inisherin
Who should win? Aftersun (not nominated, but still)
Best Director
Who will win? Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans)
Who could win? Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere All At Once)
Who should win? Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere All At Once)
Best Lead Actor
Who will win? Brendan Fraser (The Whale)
Who could win? Austin Butler (Elvis)
Who should win? Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Best Lead Actress
Who will win? Cate Blanchett (Tar)
Who could win? Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All At Once)
Who should win? Cate Blanchett (Tar)
Bets Supporting Actor
Who will win? Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All At Once)
Who could win? Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Who should win? Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All At Once)
Best Supporting Actress
Who will win? Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
Who could win? Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Who should win? Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
Best Adapted Screenplay
Who will win? Sarah Polley (Women Talking)
Who could win? Rain Johnson (Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery)
Who should win? Sarah Polley (Women Talking)
Best Original Screenplay
Who will win? Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Who could win? Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere All At Once)
Who should win? Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Best Cinematography
Who will win? Elvis (Mandy Walker)
Who could win? All Quiet on the Western Front (James Friend)
Who should win? All Quiet on the Western Front (James Friend)
Best Documentary Feature Film
Who will win? Fire of Love
Who could win? All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Who should win? All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Best Film Editing
Who will win? Everything Everywhere All at Once
Who could win? Elvis
Who should win? Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best International Feature Film
Who will win? All Quiet on the Western Front
Who could win? Argentina, 1985
Who should win? All Quiet on the Western Front
Best Original Song
Who will win? Naatu Naatu (RRR)
Who could win? Hold My Hand (Top Gun: Maverick)
Who should win? Hold My Hand (Top Gun: Maverick)
Best Animated Feature Film
Who will win? Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Who could win? Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Who should win? Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
Best Production Design
Our Pick: Elvis
Best Visual Effects
Our Pick: Avatar: The Way of Water
Best Animated Short Film
Our Pick: The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse
Best Costume Design
Our Pick: Elvis
Best Live Action Short
Our Pick: An Irish Goodbye
Best Documentary Short Feature
Our pick: The Martha Mitchell Effect
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Our Pick: The Whale
Best Original Score
Our Pick: The Fabelmans
Best Sound
Our Pick: Elvis
