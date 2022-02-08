It was quite the Sunday show in the waters off West Vancouver when a pod of orcas made an appearance near Lighthouse Park.

It happened on Sunday afternoon around 2:30. Michael Klotz is a birder and guide in Vancouver and was out on the water when he captured video of the orcas.

He describes the experience as a “bit of a bonus.”

Roger Gafur caught the show from Whytecliffe Park. And it sounds like he was surrounded by some pretty impressed kids.

This wasn’t the first time orcas have made an appearance around BC.

In September 2021, Liron Gertsman, a Vancouver-based wildlife photographer, shared the “rare and magical moment” on the water with a pod of orca whales off of Vancouver Island. On September 1, they were on a whale-watching vessel when around 5:50 pm, a couple of curious orcas swam right up.