Orcas spotted off Stanley Park for second time this weekend (VIDEO)

Well, happy BC Day to us!

A pod of five orcas was spotted off Stanley Park Monday afternoon — the second time the majestic whales showed up for lucky folks on the seawall this long weekend.

A Daily Hive reader sent in video of the five orcas coming up for air just after 6 pm on the north side of Stanley Park near the Lions Gate Bridge.

The sight brought cyclists and walkers to a standstill as they watched the orcas swim by.

The last time orcas were seen from the seawall was early in the morning on Saturday, August 5.

Orcas were spotted near Stanley Park in Vancouver this morning, video submitted by Thomas Hicks. pic.twitter.com/o7VhRlcZgF — Sar (@SarahRoseWords) August 5, 2023

