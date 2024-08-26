Pod of orcas spotted swimming in Burrard Inlet

A man in Vancouver caught a thrilling glimpse of a pod of orcas swimming in the Burrard Inlet near the Lions Gate Bridge.

Troy McNamara shared a video and photo of the orcas on X after he drove by and spotted the killer whales on Sunday around 5 pm.

“Orca pod casually heading under the Lions Gate Bridge today,” his post reads.

According to McNamara, boats in the area were warned to stay away from the pod.

Several species of whales are occasionally spotted in Burrard Inlet and even False Creek, most likely coming in to feed.

The public is encouraged to report their sighting of whales, dolphins, porpoises, and sea turtles to the BC Cetacean Sighting Network.

Anyone on the water must keep a safe distance from the animals. Boaters must slow down to 7 knots (15 km/h) within 400 metres of the whales and travel in a parallel direction.