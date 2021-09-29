This is where you can get a shirt for Orange Shirt Day 2021
Looking for an orange shirt for this year’s Orange Shirt Day? Your best option is straight from the people that formed the important day.
The Orange Shirt Society is a non-profit organization with its home in Williams Lake, BC, where Orange Shirt Day began in 2013.
Their website, orangeshirtday.org, has everything you need for September 30. You can buy shirts, sweaters, blankets, mugs, buttons and flags from their site.
- See also:
This year’s shirt was designed by Shayne Hommy, a Grade 11 First Nation Cree student at South Peace Secondary School in Dawson Creek, BC.
Apart from their website, these locations across the country are listed as official shirt suppliers:
- Kit and Kaboodle, Williams Lake
- Leading Edge Promo
- London Dugs
- Stolo Gift Shop, Chilliwack
- HSC Homeschool Canada Inc., Surrey
- University of the Fraser Valley Bookstore
- Turtle Lodge Trading Post
- Prince George Native Friendship Centre
- National Association of Friendship Centres
- Labrador Friendship Centre
- Aboriginal Friendship Centre of Calgary
- Battleford Indian Metis Friendship Centre
- Tuckkwiowhm Gift Shop (Boston Bar First Nations)
- Edson Friendship Centre
- Flin Flon Friendship Centre
- High Level Native Friendship Centre
- HSC Homeschool Canada Inc
- Kikinahk Friendship Centre
- Kamloops Home Hardware Building Centre
- Under One Sky Inc.
- Lac La Biche Canadian Native Friendship Centre Association
They even encourage you to get a little creative with your design if you wish to create your own shirt online, but just remember to include this year’s slogan, Every Child Matters.
This Thursday, September 30 also marks Canada’s first-ever National Day of Truth and Reconciliation.