This is where you can get a shirt for Orange Shirt Day 2021

Looking for an orange shirt for this year’s Orange Shirt Day? Your best option is straight from the people that formed the important day.

The Orange Shirt Society is a non-profit organization with its home in Williams Lake, BC, where Orange Shirt Day began in 2013.

Their website, orangeshirtday.org, has everything you need for September 30. You can buy shirts, sweaters, blankets, mugs, buttons and flags from their site.

This year’s shirt was designed by Shayne Hommy, a Grade 11 First Nation Cree student at South Peace Secondary School in Dawson Creek, BC.

Apart from their website, these locations across the country are listed as official shirt suppliers:

Kit and Kaboodle, Williams Lake

Leading Edge Promo

London Dugs

Stolo Gift Shop, Chilliwack

HSC Homeschool Canada Inc., Surrey

University of the Fraser Valley Bookstore

Turtle Lodge Trading Post

Prince George Native Friendship Centre

National Association of Friendship Centres

Labrador Friendship Centre

Aboriginal Friendship Centre of Calgary

Battleford Indian Metis Friendship Centre

Tuckkwiowhm Gift Shop (Boston Bar First Nations)

Edson Friendship Centre

Flin Flon Friendship Centre

High Level Native Friendship Centre

HSC Homeschool Canada Inc

Kikinahk Friendship Centre

Kamloops Home Hardware Building Centre

Under One Sky Inc.

Lac La Biche Canadian Native Friendship Centre Association

They even encourage you to get a little creative with your design if you wish to create your own shirt online, but just remember to include this year’s slogan, Every Child Matters.

This Thursday, September 30 also marks Canada’s first-ever National Day of Truth and Reconciliation.