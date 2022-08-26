Doggone-it! Where has the dog gone?

A TikTok video has gone viral claiming that only a small percentage of people can find a dog hidden inside a kitchen in a trippy optical illusion that has resurfaced since being shared over the spring.

TikToker Sherif El Sahly (@sherifelsahly) is known for sharing random facts and information with his 2.1 million followers on the platform.

El Sahly starts the now-viral video by claiming “only four percent can find the hidden dog in this kitchen.”

In his own caption, he admits it took him five minutes to find the hidden pooch.

At first, it looks like there isn’t a dog in the kitchen at all but if you really focus and channel your inner eagle eye, you might just get lucky.

Are you ready? Spoiler alert!

The black furry little pup is camouflaged on top of the sink mat, you can see the tip of his snout and his smiling mouth. Sneaky little bugger…

