What do you see? Another mystifying optical illusions divides the internet

A seal, mermaid, and donkey walk into a bar…

Okay not actually. But they have divided the internet.

A new optical illusion made its rounds across Twitter over the weekend, claiming to reveal whether a person is left-brained or right-brained depending on what people see.

“If you’re right-brained, you’ll see a fish. If you’re left-brained, you’ll see a mermaid,” reads the illustration’s caption.

Thousands of people weighed in on the illusion, adding that a donkey can also be visible.

“It’s a donkey, though,” wrote author JK Rowling while posting the image on Twitter, which received over 140,000 likes.

The illusion has gone viral claiming to reveal which side of the brain is more dominant, though there is no evidence to suggest that is actually true.

It is commonly believed that people who are left-brained excel better in logical and analytical thinking while right-brained people are more creative.

It’s open to interpretation whether that is a myth or not.

Speaking of interpretation, here’s how some people on the internet felt about the seal, donkey, and mermaid debacle.

It’s a seal or a donkey. It’s not a fish and definitely not a mermaid. https://t.co/9bT5QI7cDQ — Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) March 19, 2022

Seems people either see a seal or a donkey. But surely nobody, absolutely NOBODY… sees a fish, or a mermaid. Like looking at the gold/blue dress and going, “it’s a red bus”. pic.twitter.com/r6PAgadmpo — Ralf Little 💙 (@RalfLittle) March 19, 2022

I first saw a Donkey, and after reading the caption I saw a Seal! Now, where’s the damn mermaid?!? Where’s the first!!? pic.twitter.com/QJDt7KNkEZ — 🟣Dr. OTAKU🟢 (@DrOtaku2) March 19, 2022