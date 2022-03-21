Curated

What do you see? Another mystifying optical illusions divides the internet

Ty Jadah
Ty Jadah
|
Mar 21 2022, 1:47 pm
A seal, mermaid, and donkey walk into a bar…

Okay not actually. But they have divided the internet.

A new optical illusion made its rounds across Twitter over the weekend, claiming to reveal whether a person is left-brained or right-brained depending on what people see.

“If you’re right-brained, you’ll see a fish. If you’re left-brained, you’ll see a mermaid,” reads the illustration’s caption.

Thousands of people weighed in on the illusion, adding that a donkey can also be visible.

“It’s a donkey, though,” wrote author JK Rowling while posting the image on Twitter, which received over 140,000 likes.

The illusion has gone viral claiming to reveal which side of the brain is more dominant, though there is no evidence to suggest that is actually true.

It is commonly believed that people who are left-brained excel better in logical and analytical thinking while right-brained people are more creative.

It’s open to interpretation whether that is a myth or not.

Speaking of interpretation, here’s how some people on the internet felt about the seal, donkey, and mermaid debacle.

