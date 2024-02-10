Here's what's open and closed in Metro Vancouver on Family Day this year

The annual day of dedicating time to your loved ones is coming up on February 19, and there are plenty of fun activities to do around Metro Vancouver.

But, if you’re looking for a more chilled time for the Family Day statutory holiday, be warned that many services around the area will operate under different working hours.

Here’s what is open and closed around Metro Vancouver for this year’s Family Day.

Open

Grocery stores: Walmart Safeway Save-on-Foods No Frills IGA

BC Liquor stores under reduced hours (11 am to 6 pm)

Pharmacies (varies by location)

CF Pacific Centre under reduced hours (11 am to 7 pm)

Vancouver Art Gallery

Science World

Granville Island Public Market (individual stores’ operating hours may vary)

Closed