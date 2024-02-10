Here's what's open and closed in Metro Vancouver on Family Day this year
Feb 10 2024, 7:48 pm
The annual day of dedicating time to your loved ones is coming up on February 19, and there are plenty of fun activities to do around Metro Vancouver.
But, if you’re looking for a more chilled time for the Family Day statutory holiday, be warned that many services around the area will operate under different working hours.
Here’s what is open and closed around Metro Vancouver for this year’s Family Day.
Open
- Grocery stores:
- Walmart
- Safeway
- Save-on-Foods
- No Frills
- IGA
- BC Liquor stores under reduced hours (11 am to 6 pm)
- Pharmacies (varies by location)
- CF Pacific Centre under reduced hours (11 am to 7 pm)
- Vancouver Art Gallery
- Science World
- Granville Island Public Market (individual stores’ operating hours may vary)
Closed
- Banks
- Post Offices
- Vancouver Public Libraries (except the Carnegie branch)
- Government buildings