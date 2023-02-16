NewsShoppingCurated

Here's what's open and closed in Metro Vancouver on Family Day

|
Feb 16 2023, 7:42 pm
Wirestock Creators/Shutterstock

There are tons of incredible events to check out on Family Day in Vancouver, but you may run into some issues running last-minute errands.

If you need some supplies for your family time, it is wise to stay up to date on what’s open and closed.

However, should you find yourself in need of some last-minute supplies, here is what is open Monday.

Grocery Stores

Open:

Reduced hours:

Closed:

Pharmacies

Open:

Malls

Reduced hours:

Entertainment and attractions

Open:

Translink

TransLink buses, SeaBus, and SkyTrain services will continue to operate on a Sunday/holiday schedule.

Holiday fares will be in effect, so commuters will only need a 1-Zone fare to travel across all zones. However, the West Coast Express will not be running.

TransLink Customer Service Centre, Access Transit Customer Care Office, and Lost Property Office will be closed.

Community centres

There will be countless activities apart from swim and rink programming offered at community centres throughout the city.

If you’re looking for something to do, here is a list of the programs offered.

However, if you’re looking to swim or visit a fitness centre, you may be out of luck. Many of these facilities are closed Mondays. You can find the respective hours on the City site.

Ice rinks will be open from 6 am to 11 pm in all eight City locations.

Other places that are closed

Like any other national holiday, government offices like Canada Post and City Hall will not be open. Banks, ICBC locations, and public libraries will also be closed.

