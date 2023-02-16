Here's what's open and closed in Metro Vancouver on Family Day

Reduced hours:

Entertainment and attractions

Open:

Translink

TransLink buses, SeaBus, and SkyTrain services will continue to operate on a Sunday/holiday schedule. Holiday fares will be in effect, so commuters will only need a 1-Zone fare to travel across all zones. However, the West Coast Express will not be running.

TransLink Customer Service Centre, Access Transit Customer Care Office, and Lost Property Office will be closed.

Community centres

There will be countless activities apart from swim and rink programming offered at community centres throughout the city.

If you’re looking for something to do, here is a list of the programs offered.

However, if you’re looking to swim or visit a fitness centre, you may be out of luck. Many of these facilities are closed Mondays. You can find the respective hours on the City site.

Ice rinks will be open from 6 am to 11 pm in all eight City locations.