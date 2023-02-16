Here's what's open and closed in Metro Vancouver on Family Day

There are tons of incredible events to check out on Family Day in Vancouver, but you may run into some issues running last-minute errands.
If you need some supplies for your family time, it is wise to stay up to date on what’s open and closed.
However, should you find yourself in need of some last-minute supplies, here is what is open Monday.
Grocery Stores
Open:
Reduced hours:
Closed:
Pharmacies
Open:
Malls
Reduced hours:
Entertainment and attractions
Open:
Translink
TransLink buses, SeaBus, and SkyTrain services will continue to operate on a Sunday/holiday schedule.
Holiday fares will be in effect, so commuters will only need a 1-Zone fare to travel across all zones. However, the West Coast Express will not be running.
TransLink Customer Service Centre, Access Transit Customer Care Office, and Lost Property Office will be closed.
Community centres
There will be countless activities apart from swim and rink programming offered at community centres throughout the city.
If you’re looking for something to do, here is a list of the programs offered.
However, if you’re looking to swim or visit a fitness centre, you may be out of luck. Many of these facilities are closed Mondays. You can find the respective hours on the City site.
Ice rinks will be open from 6 am to 11 pm in all eight City locations.
Other places that are closed
Like any other national holiday, government offices like Canada Post and City Hall will not be open. Banks, ICBC locations, and public libraries will also be closed.