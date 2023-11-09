EventsNews

What's open and closed in Vancouver on Remembrance Day

Nov 9 2023, 12:43 am
Every November 11, Canadians across the country take the day to pay their respect to fallen soldiers for Remembrance Day.

Here in Vancouver, the Remembrance Day parade will be returning for the first time in years since the COVID-19 pandemic. The ceremony will be held at Victoria Park Cenotaph at 10 am, and those unable to attend in person can join via live stream, which will be available online.

Other municipalities will also be holding online and in-person ceremonies. View a full list here.

However, there are many businesses that will be closed this Saturday, and we’ve rounded up a list of what is open and closed on Remembrance Day 2023.

Open:

Grocery Stores

Liquor Stores

BC Liquor Store is open with shortened hours from 12 pm-9 pm

Private Liquor stores (times may vary depending on the establishment; refer to their website for more details)

Malls

Post Offices

  • Post offices operated privately may be open if the host business is open; otherwise, all Canada Post offices will be closed.

Libraries

  • All library branches except Vancouver’s Carnegie Reading Room are closed, which matches the community center’s hours year-round.

City Services

​​

