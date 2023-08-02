What's open and closed this BC Day in Vancouver

BC Day is coming up, and while many places will be closed, lots of places are expected to be open.

Like any other long weekend, it is the perfect opportunity to spend time with the family, visit friends, or go on that camping trip you’ve been waiting for. But if you decide to have a little staycation, there are plenty of places to stock up on snacks and other goods.

Here’s what is open and closed this upcoming BC Day.

Open:

Grocery stores, pharmacies, and liquor stores

Most grocery stores, liquor stores and pharmacies will generally be open over the long weekend. However, we recommend checking your local store for specific opening hours from August 5 through August 7.

Malls

Here are all the malls that will be open this BC Day. Please refer to their websites for more information.

Entertainment and attractions

TransLink

TransLink buses, SkyTrain, and SeaBus will operate on a Sunday/holiday schedule on BC Day, and holiday fares will be in place. You would only need a 1-Zone fare to travel across all zones.

However, the West Coast Express will not operate, and the TransLink Customer Service Centre, the Access Transit Customer Care Office, and the Lost Property Office will also be closed.

Those travelling on the transit to the south coast and taking the BC Ferries should check the holiday schedules. This is especially important as many BC Ferry routes were delayed over the Canada Day long weekend.

Closed:

Post Offices (Canada Post does not deliver on the weekends and statutory holidays)

Government buildings

Public libraries

The Polygon Gallery (open 10 am to 5 pm on Saturday and Sunday; closed on Monday)

TransLink West Coast Express

Banks

Community centres

The hours for many community centres will vary according to the location. Check the website to know specific hours.