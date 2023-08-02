Sea to Sky Highway slow near Squamish due to crash Wednesday

News

Nikitha Martins
Aug 2 2023, 6:23 pm
Editor’s note: The highway reopened around noon Wednesday but traffic delays were expected to remain for some time. 

A part of the Sea to Sky highway is closed in both directions this morning because of a crash near Squamish.

According to Drive BC, the highway closure will impact drivers travelling between Alice Lake and Daisy Lake roads.

Emergency crews have responded to the vehicle incident and an assessment is in progress, Drive BC added in a tweet.

