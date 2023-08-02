Sea to Sky Highway slow near Squamish due to crash Wednesday

Editor’s note: The highway reopened around noon Wednesday but traffic delays were expected to remain for some time.

A part of the Sea to Sky highway is closed in both directions this morning because of a crash near Squamish.

According to Drive BC, the highway closure will impact drivers travelling between Alice Lake and Daisy Lake roads.

⚠️ REMINDER #BCHwy99 – Vehicle incident in the Cheakamus Canyon area has temporarily closed both directions.

Emergency crews on scene, assessment in progress.#SeaToSkyHwy #Squamish #Whistler pic.twitter.com/OMlT92eMmN — DriveBC (@DriveBC) August 2, 2023

Emergency crews have responded to the vehicle incident and an assessment is in progress, Drive BC added in a tweet.

More to come.