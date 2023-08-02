Someone is renting a shared basement in Ontario for $1K with zero privacy

Scrolling through Facebook Marketplace or community rental groups in the GTA can be daunting — especially if you’re trying to scope out an apartment that’s within your budget, close to points of interest, and doesn’t come with nightmare roommates or a complete lack of privacy.

From horror movie basements to cluttered storage areas, it seems as though suspiciously-priced listings have completely infiltrated the rental market in an effort to appeal to tenants who are strapped for cash.

Just take a look at this basement listing near Salem Road and Bayly Street East in Ajax, which lacks complete privacy and is available to rent for a staggering $1,000 a month per person.

According to the listing, the furnished basement with a washroom is available for two people to rent — preferably students — who will have to pitch in $1,000 each for the shared space.

Although the internet is provided and utilities are free, tenants must share the entrance, laundry, washroom, and kitchen.

The listing, which was posted on Tuesday night on a Durham Region rental Facebook group, has already elicited plenty of shocked responses.

“This is NOT a legal apartment,” one person wrote. “There are zero bedrooms? Just wow,” another response reads.

“Damn! No privacy even if it’s students or adults. Where’s the kitchen, and bedroom? That’s an entertainment area you decide to rent without fixing it like a living space for adults,” one person pointed out.

Others suggested that the price didn’t reflect the fact that tenants would have to struggle with the lack of privacy and proper bedroom space.

Although this listing is definitely more livable than some of the other units we’ve covered, it does demonstrate just how pricey the rental market has gotten in the GTA.