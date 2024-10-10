What's open and closed in Vancouver this Thanksgiving long weekend

The Thanksgiving long weekend is almost upon us, and we’re ready to sit back and enjoy a delicious meal with our family.

However, in case you need to run a last-minute errand for your feast, we’ve rounded up what’s open and closed in Vancouver, so you’ll know exactly where to go!

Just sure you get your Thanksgiving turkey in time or that book you’ve been eyeing for a cozy fall read by checking out the hours of some of the city’s most popular places.

With that said, here’s what’s open and what’s closed Monday, October 14.

Open: Grocery stores

If you’re stocking up on groceries or need to shop for a family dinner, most grocery stores have you covered.

However, we recommend checking your local store for specific opening hours.

Open: Pharmacies

Whether you need an aspirin to help you through a hangover or to prepare you to head back to work on Tuesday, most pharmacies will be open on Monday.

Open: Malls

Most malls are open this long weekend, but the hours may vary.

Open: Entertainment

Vancouver is never short on entertainment.

Here are some places to visit but again, be sure to check the hours before you go.

Open: City’s fitness centres

Specific opening hours for community centres, fitness centres, pools, ice rinks, and golf courses can be found on the City of Vancouver website.

Open: Golf courses and pitch and putts

Other places that are closed

Like any other national holiday, government offices like Canada Post and City Hall will be closed, as will banks and public libraries.

What are your plans for the long weekend? Let us know in the comments below.