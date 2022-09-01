Three Ontario police officers charged in shooting death of a toddler

Editor’s note: Details in this story may be disturbing to some readers.

Three Ontario Provincial Police have each been charged in the shooting death of a one-year-old boy.

An investigation by the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) sparked after three officers shot at the child’s father on November 26, 2020, in Kawartha Lakes after the 33-year-old allegedly abducted his son.

Eighteen-month-old Jameson Shapiro was found with a gunshot wound and died at the scene.

Last February SIU confirmed Shapiro, died because he was shot by police.

In an update Wednesday, Director Joseph Martino said he believes OPP Constables Nathan Vanderheyden, Kenneth Pengelly and Grayson Cappus committed criminal offences in relation to the death of Shapiro and are all charged with one count of manslaughter and criminal negligence causing death.

On November 26, 2020, OPP received reports that a man had taken his son illegally from the Municipality of Trent Lakes.

Police later found a “vehicle of interest” in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Sturgeon Road and attempted to stop the pickup truck.

The suspect’s truck, an OPP cruiser and a civilian vehicle were later involved in a collision.

An officer standing outside the cruiser was seriously injured.

“An interaction ensued between the 33-year-old vehicle driver and officers, and three officers discharged their firearms,” SIU said.

Inside the pickup truck was the child.

The father, who was “in grave condition,” was airlifted to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries the following month.

The officers charged are required to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice, and the matter is now before the courts.