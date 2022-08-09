NewsCrime

Man shot at Trinity Bellwoods Park in Toronto: police

Natalia Buia
Natalia Buia
|
Aug 9 2022, 6:54 pm
Man shot at Trinity Bellwoods Park in Toronto: police
cool885/Shutterstock

A man has been shot and taken to the hospital after a shooting at a popular west-end park Tuesday afternoon.

The incident occurred at 11:39 am at Trinity Bellwoods Park, which runs between Queen Street and Dundas Street, west of Shaw Street.

Toronto Police Services says the man was taken to hospital by paramedics with non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made yet. Police do not have a description of a suspect at this time, just that the suspect fled the scene on a bicycle.

Those who were at the park at the time of the shooting say it happened near the baseball diamond.

Torontonians, especially parents who frequent the park with their children, are rattled by this news.

According to reports, a section of the park near the tennis courts north of the dog park is closed for an investigation.

More to come as this story develops.

SUBSCRIBE TO DAILY HIVE'S NEWSLETTER FOR THE LATEST NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Natalia BuiaNatalia Buia
+ News
+ Crime
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.