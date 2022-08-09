Man shot at Trinity Bellwoods Park in Toronto: police

A man has been shot and taken to the hospital after a shooting at a popular west-end park Tuesday afternoon.

The incident occurred at 11:39 am at Trinity Bellwoods Park, which runs between Queen Street and Dundas Street, west of Shaw Street.

Toronto Police Services says the man was taken to hospital by paramedics with non-life-threatening injuries.

SHOOTING:

Trinity Bellwoods Park

11:39am

– Police are on scene

– Man located with gunshot wounds

– He has been transported to hospital by medics with non life-threatening injuries

– Suspect seen fleeing the area on a bicycle

-Anyone w/info contact police#GO1529884

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) August 9, 2022

No arrests have been made yet. Police do not have a description of a suspect at this time, just that the suspect fled the scene on a bicycle.

Those who were at the park at the time of the shooting say it happened near the baseball diamond.

There was a shooting at Trinity Bellwoods by the baseball diamond. Everyone stay safe and try to avoid the area if you can! — Rush Kazi (@Rushzilla) August 9, 2022

Torontonians, especially parents who frequent the park with their children, are rattled by this news.

Seeing this while my kid is a participant in a summer camp (held within Trinity Bellwoods Park) makes me feel so worried and anxious right now. https://t.co/rmLyp94STw — Karen Cas-Alinas (@KarenCasAlinas) August 9, 2022

Shit getting real in park. Shooting. Part of park closed off. Know not much else. pic.twitter.com/ahzdlfq1t6 — Trinity Bellwoods & Park (@TrinityBellwood) August 9, 2022

According to reports, a section of the park near the tennis courts north of the dog park is closed for an investigation.

More to come as this story develops.