Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after a video of an OPP officer showing his support for “Freedom Convoy” protesters went viral.

The video shows an OPP officer who pulled over a man and woman on their way to Ottawa to support the convoy. In the video originally posted to TikTok, the officer and the people in the car discuss the protest, and the officer appears to show his support for the convoy.

The video begins with the officer joking around about TikTok dances before letting the driver off with a warning about his lights. In the video, the officer is heard telling the people in the car: “I support you guys, 100%.”

He also tells the driver and passenger that he “gets what you guys are doing.” The OPP has since tweeted that they are aware of the video and that they are investigating.

“We recognize that views expressed by the member has caused public upset,” the OPP tweeted.

They added that the OPP does not condone the “current illegal activity,” and those who break the law under the state of emergency will be held accountable.