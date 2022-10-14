OneCity Vancouver promises to pedestrianize Robson and Gastown streets

Pedestrians on Robson Street during the Vancouver Pride Parade looking west towards Stanley Park. (Kenneth Chan/Daily Hive)

The downtown Vancouver streets within Gastown and Robson would see pedestrianization efforts under OneCity Vancouver’s leadership.

The party of incumbent city councillor Christine Boyle has a platform promise of pushing for car-free and car-lite streets, starting with pilot projects in the two areas.

There would be a closure once a month of Robson Street between Stanley Park and Hornby Street — a span of 11 blocks through the West End and Central Business District.

For Gastown, all of the streets within the historic district would also see the same type of monthly closures.

“Addressing the climate crisis means getting people out of their cars,” said Boyle in a statement. “We want to start this process with a pilot project on some of our city’s most popular streets and destinations while being mindful of the need to move goods around by truck, as well as the needs of people with mobility challenges.”

The party notes that these pilot project locations will only be made permanent after extensive consultation with businesses that deeply rely on logistics and supply chains — the shipment of goods and services.

For further expansion, OneCity is also promising to work with federal crown corporation Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), the owner and operator of Granville Island, to perform a similar car-free/car-lit pilot within the popular cultural and arts attraction.

OneCity also notes that the City of Vancouver already has long-term plans to convert Ontario Street into a car-lite or car-free corridor for pedestrians, cyclists, and other active transportation users, as well as for public gatherings and green spaces.

Rival party Progress Vancouver, with Mark Marissen as its mayoral candidate, also has pedestrianization of streets in its platform.

Marissen wants to convert sections of Granville Street in downtown Vancouver to a permanent weather-protected, pedestrian-only space. His party would also explore similar conversions for Robson Street, Davie Street, Water Street in Gastown, and other commercial districts.

(2/2) We have great examples of how this can be done, in places like the shipyards in North Vancouver. Imagine this corridor — connected to Davie Street — to create a truly world-class entertainment district. (And we also will re-introduce more neon signs!) #ChooseProgress — Mark Marissen (@marissenmark) March 12, 2022

In 2021, the Gastown Business Improvement Association revealed its detailed vision of making streets in the district much more friendly for pedestrians and events, accomplished largely by widening sidewalks onto the roadway. They came short of full closures to cars due to the need to maintain street loading and deliveries to support businesses.

The civic election is scheduled for tomorrow, Saturday, October 15.