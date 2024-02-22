NewsReal EstateUrbanizedCanada

These are the homes $1 million can get you across Canada

National Trending Staff
National Trending Staff
|
Feb 22 2024, 10:12 pm
These are the homes $1 million can get you across Canada
Royal LePage

These days, finding affordable homes in Canada seems like an impossible task.

According to a new report from Royal LePage, if you’re shopping for property on a budget of $1 million, you’ll get a mixed bag of options.

“Depending on the market that you are shopping in, a $1-million home can mean something very different,” said Karen Yolevski, COO of Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd, in a release.

“Years ago, a $1 million budget could buy a generous amount of square footage and access to sought-after neighbourhoods in almost any market. Over time, however, we have watched the purchasing power of $1 million vary more widely between cities.”

Royal LePage examined the types of homes a budget of $1 million (plus or minus $50,000) could get you in the country’s major housing market and found that the average property within this range in Canada has 3.2 bedrooms and 2.1 bedrooms.

So, if you’ve got $1 million to spare, here are the homes you could buy in Canada right now.

Alberta

27 Cranbrook Common SE, Calgary —$999,999

A charming bungalow located close to the city is a mix of modern luxury and comfort.

$1 million home

Royal LePage

The 1,470-square-foot home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms and features several sleek upgrades.

$1 million

Royal LePage

$1 million property

Royal LePage

The kitchen is a dream space for any at-home chef as it includes high-end appliances, built-in wine racks, a gas range and more. The home is also ideal for entertaining, with a spacious dining area that’s great for hosting family and friends.

2318 Warry Court SW Edmonton — $1,088,800

Turns out $1 million can go a still long way in Alberta. If you’re looking for an ideal family home, this four-bedroom, four-bathroom property is worth noting.

$1 million homes

Royal LePage

The 3,613-square-foot home is spacious and features modern design elements, including a large living room and chef’s kitchen (that comes with not one but two islands) and a spacious walk-in pantry.

$1 million property

Royal LePage

$1 million property

Royal LePage

The primary bedroom is luxurious and features a fireplace, a beautiful walk-in closet, and an incredible bathroom with a soaker tub and a large vanity.

Manitoba

802-141 Wellington Crescent, Winnipeg — $999,900

For a cool $999,900, you can experience luxury living in Winnipeg, Manitoba, in this two-bedroom, two-bathroom remodelled condo.

$1 million homes

Royal LePage

The open-concept living space comes with a beautiful kitchen with custom built-in Fisher & Paykel appliances. If you’re an entertainer, you’ll appreciate the bar, which is located close to the kitchen and finished with custom millwork.

$1 million homes

Royal LePage

The living room features a grand fireplace and large windows that provide spectacular views.

$1 million homes

Royal LePage

$1 million homes

Royal LePage

The primary bedroom is the real highlight of this home. With an expansive walk-in closet and exquisite spa-like bathroom, you really can’t go wrong with this Winnipeg property.

Ontario

3633-5 Mabelle Avenue, Toronto — $998,000

This two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit is located in a newly constructed development that offers a beautiful open-concept living space, a modern kitchen, and oversized windows that give you a stunning view of the city.

$1 million homes

Realtor.ca

$1 million homes

Realtor.ca

118 Rolling Hills Lane, Caledon — $999,900

If you want to get out of the city, this two-bedroom, three-bathroom condo in Caledon could be your dream property. The 1,826-square-foot home is great for a young family and boasts a huge outdoor space made for entertaining.

$1 million homes

Realtor.ca

$1 million homes

Realtor.ca

The bright interior includes luxury finishes in its kitchen, equipped with quartz counters, refinished cabinetry, and hardwood floors.

$1 million homes

Realtor.ca

The spacious primary suite comes with his-and-hers walk-in closets and an ensuite bathroom.

The second bedroom is equipped with a Murphy bed for guests and can also be used as an office space.

807-320 Mcleod Street, Ottawa — $1,000,000

This two-storey unit is in the heart of Centretown and features a loft layout with high ceilings and an open-concept living space.

$1 million homes

Royal LePage

$1 million homes

Royal LePage

The two-bedroom, two-bathroom property has a spacious kitchen, living room, and dining room on the main floor.

$1 million homes

Royal LePage

A beautiful spiral staircase takes you to the second floor, which has a sitting area, and a grand primary bedroom equipped with an ensuite and walk-in closet.

Quebec

300Z Allée Glendale, Montréal—$990,000

$1 million homes

Realtor.ca

This charming three-level townhome offers a warm, inviting interior with three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an open-concept dining room.

$1 million homes

Realtor.ca

The unit also features a two-car garage and an outdoor courtyard, perfect for spending summer evenings with a glass of wine and good company.

63 Av. Brunet, Pointe-Claire (Greater Montreal Area) —$949,000 

This adorable three-bedroom, two-bathroom Cape Cod-style cottage is located around 20 minutes away from downtown Montreal.

$1 million homes

Royal LePage

The home has undergone a total makeover with quality renovations. It features a bright and beautiful kitchen, a primary bedroom with custom cabinets, a spacious family bathroom, and a finished basement with a family room, den and third bedroom that comes with an adjoining bathroom.

$1 million homes

Royal LePage

$1 million homes

Royal LePage

$1 million homes

Royal LePage

Aside from its impressive interior, this home also boasts a fantastic outdoor patio and a beautiful backyard space.

20 Rue des Grisons, Quebec City — $1,139,000

This 1,466-square-foot Quebec City townhome combines old-world charm with modern design elements.

$1 million homes

Royal LePage

$1 million homes

Royal LePage

With four bedrooms and three bathrooms, the spacious home is ideal for those who appreciate the art of interior design.

$1 million homes

Royal LePage

$1 million homes

Royal LePage

Throughout the home, you’ll find thoughtfully curated elements of natural wood, brick, and stone, which add warmth to this industrial-style property.

Nova Scotia

11 Puncheon Way, Bedford — $964,900

You’ll get a bang for your buck (or, rather, one million bucks) out east. In Nova Scotia, this brand-new 3,241-square-foot home comes with five bedrooms and four bathrooms.

$1 million homes

Royal LePage

Inside, you’ll find a bright kitchen with modern appliances, an island, and a dining space that overlooks your backyard.

$1 million

Royal LePage

Upstairs, you’ll find the bedrooms. The primary bedroom comes with a gorgeous ensuite and walk-in closet. The downstairs area is finished and can serve as a recreational space or an area for a guest.

$1 million

Royal LePage

A highlight of the home is the backyard, which comes with a spacious deck made for summer entertaining.

What do you think about these $1 million homes across Canada? Let us know in the comments.

National Trending StaffNational Trending Staff
+ News
+ Real Estate
+ Urbanized
+ Canada
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop