These are the homes $1 million can get you across Canada

These days, finding affordable homes in Canada seems like an impossible task.

According to a new report from Royal LePage, if you’re shopping for property on a budget of $1 million, you’ll get a mixed bag of options.

“Depending on the market that you are shopping in, a $1-million home can mean something very different,” said Karen Yolevski, COO of Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd, in a release.

“Years ago, a $1 million budget could buy a generous amount of square footage and access to sought-after neighbourhoods in almost any market. Over time, however, we have watched the purchasing power of $1 million vary more widely between cities.”

Royal LePage examined the types of homes a budget of $1 million (plus or minus $50,000) could get you in the country’s major housing market and found that the average property within this range in Canada has 3.2 bedrooms and 2.1 bedrooms.

So, if you’ve got $1 million to spare, here are the homes you could buy in Canada right now.

Alberta

A charming bungalow located close to the city is a mix of modern luxury and comfort.

The 1,470-square-foot home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms and features several sleek upgrades.

The kitchen is a dream space for any at-home chef as it includes high-end appliances, built-in wine racks, a gas range and more. The home is also ideal for entertaining, with a spacious dining area that’s great for hosting family and friends.

Turns out $1 million can go a still long way in Alberta. If you’re looking for an ideal family home, this four-bedroom, four-bathroom property is worth noting.

The 3,613-square-foot home is spacious and features modern design elements, including a large living room and chef’s kitchen (that comes with not one but two islands) and a spacious walk-in pantry.

The primary bedroom is luxurious and features a fireplace, a beautiful walk-in closet, and an incredible bathroom with a soaker tub and a large vanity.

Manitoba

For a cool $999,900, you can experience luxury living in Winnipeg, Manitoba, in this two-bedroom, two-bathroom remodelled condo.

The open-concept living space comes with a beautiful kitchen with custom built-in Fisher & Paykel appliances. If you’re an entertainer, you’ll appreciate the bar, which is located close to the kitchen and finished with custom millwork.

The living room features a grand fireplace and large windows that provide spectacular views.

The primary bedroom is the real highlight of this home. With an expansive walk-in closet and exquisite spa-like bathroom, you really can’t go wrong with this Winnipeg property.

Ontario

This two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit is located in a newly constructed development that offers a beautiful open-concept living space, a modern kitchen, and oversized windows that give you a stunning view of the city.

If you want to get out of the city, this two-bedroom, three-bathroom condo in Caledon could be your dream property. The 1,826-square-foot home is great for a young family and boasts a huge outdoor space made for entertaining.

The bright interior includes luxury finishes in its kitchen, equipped with quartz counters, refinished cabinetry, and hardwood floors.

The spacious primary suite comes with his-and-hers walk-in closets and an ensuite bathroom.

The second bedroom is equipped with a Murphy bed for guests and can also be used as an office space.

This two-storey unit is in the heart of Centretown and features a loft layout with high ceilings and an open-concept living space.

The two-bedroom, two-bathroom property has a spacious kitchen, living room, and dining room on the main floor.

A beautiful spiral staircase takes you to the second floor, which has a sitting area, and a grand primary bedroom equipped with an ensuite and walk-in closet.

Quebec

This charming three-level townhome offers a warm, inviting interior with three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an open-concept dining room.

The unit also features a two-car garage and an outdoor courtyard, perfect for spending summer evenings with a glass of wine and good company.

This adorable three-bedroom, two-bathroom Cape Cod-style cottage is located around 20 minutes away from downtown Montreal.

The home has undergone a total makeover with quality renovations. It features a bright and beautiful kitchen, a primary bedroom with custom cabinets, a spacious family bathroom, and a finished basement with a family room, den and third bedroom that comes with an adjoining bathroom.

Aside from its impressive interior, this home also boasts a fantastic outdoor patio and a beautiful backyard space.

This 1,466-square-foot Quebec City townhome combines old-world charm with modern design elements.

With four bedrooms and three bathrooms, the spacious home is ideal for those who appreciate the art of interior design.

Throughout the home, you’ll find thoughtfully curated elements of natural wood, brick, and stone, which add warmth to this industrial-style property.

Nova Scotia

You’ll get a bang for your buck (or, rather, one million bucks) out east. In Nova Scotia, this brand-new 3,241-square-foot home comes with five bedrooms and four bathrooms.

Inside, you’ll find a bright kitchen with modern appliances, an island, and a dining space that overlooks your backyard.

Upstairs, you’ll find the bedrooms. The primary bedroom comes with a gorgeous ensuite and walk-in closet. The downstairs area is finished and can serve as a recreational space or an area for a guest.

A highlight of the home is the backyard, which comes with a spacious deck made for summer entertaining.

What do you think about these $1 million homes across Canada? Let us know in the comments.