Man succumbs to his injuries in deadly Vancouver apartment fire

One man has died after being injured in an apartment fire that broke out around 6 am this morning in Vancouver.

The blaze took place at 1255 Pendrell Street, which is a quiet residential area with streets lined with trees in Vancouver’s west end.

Another person was rescued from the blaze and is in hospital recovering from their injuries.

Vancouver Fire Chief Karen Fry told Daily Hive about the incident.

Vancouver Fire Rescue Services were called to the 12-story high rise in the west end. Fry said the apartment did not have a sprinkler system.

The man was initially removed from the building and attempts were made to resuscitate him. He was then transported to hospital, where he tragically succumbed to his injuries.

Fry said that a woman was able to escape from the unit, and she was later transported by ambulance to hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Our crews are on scene at a 2nd alarm high rise fire on Pendrell St.

Still an active scene – please avoid the area for our incoming crews.@VanFireRescue @IAFF18 @CityofVancouver — Karen Fry (@Karen_Fry) January 31, 2022

“While enroute to the call, our crews were advised that someone was trapped in the fire unit and unable to get out.”

“Crews expeditiously entered the building and began firefighting and rescue efforts,” said Fry.

According to Fry, heavy fire was showing at the window of the unit primarily involved in the blaze, but the flames had travelled up the outside of the building to the unit above it. She added that there was extensive damage to the fourth floor.

“On behalf of our entire family at Vancouver Fire Rescue Services and the City of Vancouver, we send our sincere condolences, and heartfelt thoughts of empathy to the family, friends and community of the victims. We also send thoughts and hope to those being treated in hospital. An event like this can be overwhelming and heartbreaking for so many. Please know that our hearts are with you.”

The news comes just a day after a fire took the lives of three people in East Vancouver.