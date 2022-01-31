Deadly East Vancouver house fire claimed lives of a child and two adults

Following a fatal house fire in East Vancouver, Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services has shared additional details of their investigation.

According to Vancouver Fire Chief Karen Fry’s statement on Sunday, January 30, a fire claimed the lives of three people.

At a home on the 2800 block of East 41st avenue, the fire occurred around 7:30 am.

“When VFRS members arrived at the scene, the basement suite of a detached home was fully enveloped in fire,” said Fry.

VFRS found two adults outside the home with injuries who were immediately transported to hospital by BC Ambulance.

“Before transport, these individuals advised our crews that there were still two more adults and a child inside the burning home,” said Fry.

Fire-fighters immediately entered the home, locating the three unaccounted people and bringing them out of the fire.

“Extensive and intense efforts by our crews to resuscitate were unsuccessful,” said Fry. “Tragically, all three were pronounced deceased at the scene.”

Fry described the fire as “incredibly extensive and devastating.” Now, investigators don’t know if the smoke alarms were functional or not.

The fire’s under investigation, and preliminary finding’s don’t suggest that there’s anything suspicious about the incident.

“On behalf of our entire family at Vancouver Fire Rescue Services and the City of Vancouver, we send out sincere condolences, and heartfelt thoughts of empathy to the family, friends and community of the victims,” said Fry.