Three dead in tragic East Vancouver house fire
Jan 30 2022, 7:59 pm
Three people are confirmed to have died following a fatal house fire this weekend.
On Sunday, January 30, Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services said it would be providing more details in the afternoon on a tragic early morning fire.
“Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services responded to a tragic fire which occurred in the 2800 block of East 41 avenue,” they said in a release.
- You might also like:
- Vancouver restaurant says they're an "open target" to vandalism and theft
- Ottawa soup kitchen workers reportedly harassed, assaulted by hungry protesters
- Trump voices support for Canada's "Freedom Convoy" protests (VIDEO)
The service confirmed to Daily Hive that three people had died.
“Police are also on scene and will be part of the preliminary investigation.”
More to come…