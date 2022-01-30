Three dead in tragic East Vancouver house fire

Three people are confirmed to have died following a fatal house fire this weekend.

On Sunday, January 30, Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services said it would be providing more details in the afternoon on a tragic early morning fire.

“Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services responded to a tragic fire which occurred in the 2800 block of East 41 avenue,” they said in a release.

The service confirmed to Daily Hive that three people had died.

“Police are also on scene and will be part of the preliminary investigation.”

More to come…