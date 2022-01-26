New Omicron sub-variant BA.2 detected in British Columbia

A new sub-variant of Omicron that’s harder to test for and potentially more transmissible has already been detected in BC, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry revealed during a COVID-19 update Tuesday.

The sub-variant, known as BA.2, has already been detected in the UK, Denmark, and India, according to the World Health Organization. A key deletion in its genetic sequence means the sub-variant is harder to detect with PCR tests.

Henry said BC first detected the BA.2 sub-variant two weeks ago and added there are currently a very small number of cases in the province. The sub-variant “probably” transmits more easily, Henry said, but it’s not yet known whether it’s more virulent or better at escaping immunity.

“We’re not seeing it taking over from Omicron as we saw Omicron take over from Delta,” Henry said. “It is, I think, very similar to what we saw where you get regional differences and variants.”

Since Omicron transmits so quickly, the virus is capable of accumulating new mutations faster than slower-replicating pathogens. She suggested the province may see regional variation for which sub-variant is dominant.

“It’s difficult to know what the overall impact is going to be, if any,” Henry said.