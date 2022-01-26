Youth sports tournaments can resume in BC next month

BC health officials announced Tuesday that youth sports tournaments in the province could resume on February 1 after they were temporarily stopped last year due to rising Omicron infections.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry gave the update during a COVID-19 news conference, saying sport organizers could go ahead and start planning.

Adults in sports leagues will have to wait a little longer — tournaments for adults are still paused indefinitely.

When asked why kids’ tournaments could go ahead but not adults, Henry said that adult tournaments tend to be about socializing and exercise — and adults have other opportunities to do those things. She said there are greater benefits on the table for youth sports.

“We know sports has a different place for youth in terms of growth and development and future opportunities,” she said. “There are timing limits for things like university scholarships that become important.”

BC allowed gyms to reopen on January 20, giving many adults a much-anticipated opportunity for individual and group fitness activities to resume.