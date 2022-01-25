Boosted people have 50-60% protection against Omicron infection: Henry

BC’s top doctor says it’s becoming more clear that a booster shot offers significant protection against infection by the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

During an update Tuesday, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said people who’ve had their booster have 50 to 60% protection against Omicron infection.

Those figures come from global studies released recently now that scientists have had some time to study the variant that became dominant in 2021.

Vaccine protection against Omicron is lower than it was against the original strain. Back in 2021, clinical trials suggested that mRNA vaccines were 95% effective at prevention COVID-19 infection.

“[Omicron protection is] not as high as other strains, but does [cut] your risk of transmitting to those closest to you,” Henry said.

British Columbians are eligible to book a booster appointment six months after they received their second dose. BC residents should receive a text message with an invitation to book their appointment, and people can also try phoning 1-833-838-2323 to book an appointment.

Some individuals are eligible for an early booster. Pregnant people only have to wait eight weeks from their second dose, and people receiving long-term home support or living in an independent living facility can get one earlier too.