Many Canadians "unconcerned" about Omicron, believe it is mild: survey

Even as we are warned about rising hospitalizations, a survey finds many Canadians aren’t worried about catching a severe Omicron infection.

Data from the Angus Reid Institute suggests many people across the country think catching the Omicron variant of COVID-19 would be “like a case of the flu.”

Breaking it down by the numbers, 49% of Canadians believe if they caught the virus, they would have serious but manageable symptoms, while a further one-third (36%) think their infection would be mild.

The survey also found women are more likely than men to believe they will have a severe outcome if they are infected by COVID-19.

There are also some differences across Canada, with people on the Prairies more likely to believe they would only have mild symptoms if they were infected.

Meanwhile, one-in-five (18%) in New Brunswick worry they would end up in hospital if they caught the virus — the highest number.

While the majority of Canadians have received a vaccine to protect against COVID-19, almost all of the unvaccinated (94%) believe they could manage a COVID-19 infection.

Twice as many unvaccinated Canadians think the symptoms would be minor (62%) as they think it would be more like a case of the flu (31%).

The second part of the survey asked Canadians about whether or not our strategy should change to help people in other countries receive vaccines. But sentiment is split, with 46% believing it’s time to shift the focus to vaccinating those in less wealthy countries, while two-in-five (39%) disagree.