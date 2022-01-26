Hawaii to allow boosted travellers to skip COVID-19 testing and quarantine

Having a COVID-19 booster shot will allow travellers to Hawaii skip testing and quarantine.

Hawaii Governor David Ige told local news outlet KHON2 that the state will soon be updating its travel guidelines to include a booster shot requirement.

While there isn’t a specific date yet, Ige told KHON2 that they’ll be able to announce it in “the next few days.”

The requirement would mean travellers who are boosted can skip quarantine and testing and go straight to the beach. Those who are unvaccinated or haven’t received a booster shot would need to get a COVID-19 test taken 72 hours before departure.

The Safe Travels Hawaii program currently requires travellers to quarantine for five days if they don’t have proof of a negative COVID-19 test or up to date vaccination.

In December, the US announced that international visitors travelling to the US by air must get a COVID-19 test no later than a day before they fly out.

These strict guidelines were in response to the rise of Omicron cases around the globe.