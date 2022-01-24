Nearly 1,000 in hospital as BC reports 4,997 new COVID-19 cases since Friday
British Columbia health officials announced on Monday that there have been 4,997 new test-positive COVID-19 cases since Friday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 313,076.
There were 2,163 cases discovered between Friday and Saturday, 1,489 between Saturday and Sunday, and 1,345 between Sunday and Monday.
In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that there are 31,822 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. Of the active cases, 987 (+63) individuals are currently hospitalized and 129 (-1) are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.
- Fraser Health: 1,702 new cases, 14,431 total active cases
- Vancouver Coastal Health: 862 new cases, 7,256 total active cases
- Interior Health: 1,251 new cases, 7,021 total active cases
- Northern Health: 555 new cases, 1,566 total active cases
- Island Health: 626 new cases, 1,544 total active cases
- Outside of Canada: One new cases, four total active cases
There have been 24 new COVID-19-related deaths in British Columbia, for a total of 2,553 deaths in the province.
There have been six new healthcare facility outbreaks, for a total of 64 facilities with outbreaks in the province.
To date, 89.6% (4,465,993) of eligible people five and older in BC have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 83.6% (4,166,318) have received their second dose.
From January 14 to January 20, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 28.5% of cases, and from January 7 to January 20, they accounted for 30.6% of hospitalizations.
Past week cases (January 14 to January 20) – Total 14,382
- Not vaccinated: 3,317 (23.1%)
- Partially vaccinated: 778 (5.4%)
- Fully vaccinated: 10,287 (71.5%)
Past two weeks cases hospitalized (January 7 to January 20) – Total 1,256
- Not vaccinated: 325 (25.9%)
- Partially vaccinated: 59 (4.7%)
- Fully vaccinated: 872 (69.4%)
Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (January 14 to January 20)
- Not vaccinated: 418.2
- Partially vaccinated: 197.6
- Fully vaccinated: 253.1
Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (January 7 to January 20)
- Not vaccinated: 81.7
- Partially vaccinated: 48.4
- Fully vaccinated: 18.7