Nearly 1,000 in hospital as BC reports 4,997 new COVID-19 cases since Friday

British Columbia health officials announced on Monday that there have been 4,997 new test-positive COVID-19 cases since Friday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 313,076.

There were 2,163 cases discovered between Friday and Saturday, 1,489 between Saturday and Sunday, and 1,345 between Sunday and Monday.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that there are 31,822 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. Of the active cases, 987 (+63) individuals are currently hospitalized and 129 (-1) are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

New cases and total active cases are broken down by health region as follows: